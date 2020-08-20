Enrique Roman-Martinez: Procession held for murdered soldier from Chino

Enrique Roman-Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip.
The 21-year-old and seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg were camping on an island on North Carolina's outer banks when he disappeared. Days later his partial remains washed ashore. Loved ones still don't know how Martinez died.
His remains were to be flown back to Los Angeles International Airport where his family, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, participated in a planeside military honor ceremony.
His remains will then be brought to Forest Lawn Memorial in Covina for burial.
The investigation continues into Martinez's death but no suspects have been identified.
Army investigators told the family they are determined to bring those responsible for Martinez's death to justice.
Mystery deepens as 911 call released in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC