Coronavirus

Northern California woman recovers from coronavirus after being treated with remdesivir

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Health experts have been advising that seniors with underlying medical conditions are at high risk for COVID-19. A couple from Palo Alto, California both tested positive for the virus. One of them recovered after a short hospital stay, while his wife participated in a clinical trial for a drug being tested to see if it can be an effective treatment. The drug is remdesivir.

"We started to feel sick on the way home on the very last day of the trip," said Adrian Arima. That was three weeks ago. Adrian and his wife Monica Yeung Arima took a dream trip to Egypt, developing fevers and feeling unwell as they returned home to Palo Alto. They were both admitted to Stanford Hospital when their symptoms didn't improve.

MORE: UC Irvine researchers first in SoCal to test new treatment for COVID-19, remdesivir
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers at UC Irvine will be among the first in the nation to test an experimental anti-viral drug as a treatment for COVID-19.


Monica had underlying medical conditions, including asthma and diabetes. She developed pneumonia and a persistent cough. With no improvement in her condition, she was accepted into a clinical trial to test the drug remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences.

The Arimas are both at home now in self-isolation.

"It takes about a half-hour to get it all dripped in," said Monica Yeung Arima. "I did that every day, five days in a row, and you don't feel the pain. You don't feel anything."

Gilead had created remdesivir as a possible treatment for another deadly virus, Ebola.

MORE: Chloroquine shortage concerns mount as Trump touts malaria drug as possible COVID-19 treatment

EMBED More News Videos

A malaria drug called chloroquine is garnering attention after President Donald Trump mentioned it as a promising treatment against COVID-19.


"So there's nothing to lose because they had tried it on people for Ebola," she said. "There's not much negative feedback as far as side effects, but it just doesn't work on Ebola."

The Arimas knew about remdesivir because Adrian was the long-time associate general counsel at Gilead. He was not a candidate for the trial because he was not as sick as Monica.

Monica's pneumonia began to improve with the drug. She had also been taking antibiotics.

WATCH: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.



"I think after two days I could see that I was feeling better," she said. "The only thing that was not doing better was my coughing."

Five daily doses of remdesivir paved the way for her hospital discharge after nearly two weeks. She is now recovering at home, resting much of the time, suspicious of the Nile River cruise they took where several tour groups shared buffet meals. At the time, they were not aware that the virus was circulating in Egypt and that it would sicken a number of tourists.
Monica is fortunate. Her decision to take part in the drug trial appears to have been a lifesaver.

Adrian Arima points out that remdesivir was not created specifically to treat COVID-19. It's through drug trials and patients like Monica Yeung Arima that doctors and health officials are studying its potential as more people get the virus.

WATCH: Is it possible to not show any symptoms even if you have the virus?
EMBED More News Videos

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthern californiafdacdcmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirusdrugvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News