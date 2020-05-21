Business

Ventura County gets state OK for more reopenings, including dine-in restaurant service

Ventura County has become the first county in SoCal to be approved by the state for accelerated reopening, including allowing restaurants to hold modified dine-in service.
By ABC7.com staff
Ventura County says it has been approved by the state for accelerated reopening, including allowing restaurants to hold modified dine-in service.

County officials say they are the first in Southern California to get the approval.

Ventura County has reported more than 830 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 28 deaths. An estimated 542 cases have recovered. There have been more than 17,000 tests performed in the county.



The county had already allowed many businesses to operate with curbside service under Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan.

Ventura County businesses that are looking to reopen are asked to visit the county website to register for reopening.
