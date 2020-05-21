Ventura County gets state OK for more reopenings, including dine-in restaurant service

County officials say they are the first in Southern California to get the approval.
Ventura County has reported more than 830 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 28 deaths. An estimated 542 cases have recovered. There have been more than 17,000 tests performed in the county.
The #CountyofVentura is the first and largest Southern #California County to be approved for accelerated reopening from the State! Restaurants will be able to offer modified dine-in options for customers. https://t.co/2wTLUlX45b https://t.co/0Wd0xuUfhf More details to come!— Ventura County (@CountyVentura) May 20, 2020
The county had already allowed many businesses to operate with curbside service under Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan.
Ventura County businesses that are looking to reopen are asked to visit the county website to register for reopening.