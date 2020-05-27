Reopening California

Retail stores allowed to reopen in city of Los Angeles, Garcetti says

Small retail stores in the city of Los Angeles will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Small retail stores in the city of Los Angeles will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The mayor's announcement comes as state and county officials have begun moving deeper into the processing of reopening California businesses that have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Individual cities and counties are setting some of their own rules for reopening and some have remained more restrictive than the state.

Garcetti said churches and other houses of worship also will be allowed to reopen in Los Angeles, but can only allow 25% of their normal capacity, or 100 people, whichever figure is smaller.

Restaurants will still not be allowed to offer dine-in services and beauty salons will still not reopen, he said. Restaurants have already been allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery service.

Retail stores had been allowed to offer curbside pickup, but now they will also be able to allow customers to enter the premises.

Garcetti noted that many mom-and-pop retail stores have been at a disadvantage, remaining closed while big-box stores like Target and Costco that offer food and other essentials have remained open during the stay-at-home orders.

"Now it's time to even that playing field and to do it safely," Garcetti said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcetticoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusretailreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Coronavirus: Brea Mall reopens with new safety guidelines
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
Magic Mountain: When will it reopen?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
Magic Mountain: When will it reopen?
Donor pays tuition for struggling SoCal nursing student
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
WWII best friends surprised with drive-by birthday parade
Show More
Hundreds rally to keep Barstow veterans home open
Union calls for Farmer John's plant in Vernon to close
Coronavirus: Brea Mall reopens with new safety guidelines
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
COVID-19 in OC: 110 new cases, no additional deaths
More TOP STORIES News