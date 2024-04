Man rescued after ending up 100 feet below cliff along Angeles Crest Highway

A man was rescued after he somehow ended up about 100 feet below a cliff along the Angeles Crest Highway.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 27 above the La Cañada Flintridge area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When rescue crews got there, they quickly found the man. They were able to put him on a stretcher and pull him up to safety.

It's unclear how he ended up dangling from the cliff, but he's expected to be OK.