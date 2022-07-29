At least 1 killed, 2 others wounded in multiple shootings in Reseda, LAPD says

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in two separate shootings in Reseda, authorities said.

One man was found fatally injured on a sidewalk on Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not immediately released.

About an hour earlier, a shooting occurred just blocks away in the area of Sherman Way and Reseda Avenue. There LAPD officers discovered two injured victims -- one had been shot in the leg, the other in the chest. Both were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No description of the suspect or suspects was available. Three men were seen running from the scene, investigators said.

An LAPD spokesperson said detectives were investigating whether the shootings may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.

