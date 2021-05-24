Street racing suspected in deadly multi-vehicle crash caught on video in Reseda

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in multi-vehicle Reseda crash caught on video

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 28-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Reseda that was caught on camera.

As many as five cars were involved in the high-speed collision, which occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday along the 7600 block of Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police are blaming street racing for the crash. Los Angeles police says a BMW and a Mini Cooper got into an impromptu street race on Corbin Avenue near Saticoy Street.

Police says the driver of the BMW lost control, crossed into opposing traffic and crashed into a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the BMW died at the scene.

The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

Three others suffered minor injuries.

Neighbor Edgar Rivera says he grabbed a hose in his yard and ran to help after the BMW's engine flew from the vehicle and erupted in flames.

In footage caught by a nearby home security camera, a fire can be seen erupting right after the moment of impact.

Video from the scene showed a pickup surrounded by at least three mangled cars, as well as another pickup on its two front wheels, backed onto a street pole. Police say at least nine vehicles, some of them parked, were damaged.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents of the neighborhood were left shocked by the crash, and they say street racing is a problem in the area.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedalos angeleslos angeles countycar crashtraffic fatalitiesstreet racing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News