Street racing suspected in deadly multi-vehicle crash caught on video in Reseda

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 28-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Reseda that was caught on camera.As many as five cars were involved in the high-speed collision, which occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday along the 7600 block of Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Police are blaming street racing for the crash. Los Angeles police says a BMW and a Mini Cooper got into an impromptu street race on Corbin Avenue near Saticoy Street.Police says the driver of the BMW lost control, crossed into opposing traffic and crashed into a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the BMW died at the scene.The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.Three others suffered minor injuries.Neighbor Edgar Rivera says he grabbed a hose in his yard and ran to help after the BMW's engine flew from the vehicle and erupted in flames.In footage caught by a nearby home security camera, a fire can be seen erupting right after the moment of impact.Video from the scene showed a pickup surrounded by at least three mangled cars, as well as another pickup on its two front wheels, backed onto a street pole. Police say at least nine vehicles, some of them parked, were damaged.No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.Residents of the neighborhood were left shocked by the crash, and they say street racing is a problem in the area.