LAFD searching for person of interest in series of fires in Reseda

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a possible serial arsonist in Reseda after at least six fires were reported in the area overnight.

Most of the fires took place around the Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street intersection. The first was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, and the rest happened within the following two hours.

One of the fires involved a truck that was parked in the neighborhood. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames that engulfed piles of foliage in the truck bed. The vehicle sustained significant damage.

Nobody was hurt in any of the fires.

Investigators say the same person could be responsible for other fires over the past few days.

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Tuesday provided a picture of a woman who they say is a person of interest in the fires. They say she's been seen riding a bicycle in the area.

Additional details were not available.