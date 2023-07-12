Reseda sex assault suspect arrested; other possible victims sought

A 31-year-old man is accused of entering several homes in Reseda and sexually assaulting the people inside.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of entering several homes in Reseda and sexually assaulting the people inside.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Mario Orozco was arrested and booked after allegedly "entered several residences'' in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 1.

"Los Angeles Police Department West Valley Division conducted the investigation and were able to identify, locate and arrest Orozco for these crimes,'' police said.

A photo of Orozco was posted on LAPD's Twitter, urging other possible victims to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Joseph Hampton at 818-374-7742 or 818-374-7611. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.