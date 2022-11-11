Homeless shelter in Reseda addresses encampment outside following community complaints

At the Tiny Home Village in Reseda, some residents have complained about tents and vehicles popping up outside the homeless shelter which isn't allowed under a city ordinance.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's an issue homeless shelters throughout Southern California face - best serving the population inside the facility without having a detrimental impact on the community right outside.

"These are people that are street people, that are on drugs and so forth and so on, and they just keep doing what they're doing because that's all they know how to do. If they feel too closed in... me too. I will come out and sit in my car," said Patricia Lynn Chapman, who is homeless and lives at the Reseda Tiny Home Village.

The 66-year-old it has helped her get back on her feet by providing a safe place, hot meals, a shower, and legal and medical services.

But, the facility has rules. No drugs, alcohol, or weapons are allowed inside. Some of the residents who live nearby tell Eyewitness News some struggle with the rules.

"She had nowhere to put her stuff because they towed her car out of here. That's was the only thing she could think of doing to protect her stuff. That's just temporary, she's waiting to get a storage," Chapman said.

Hope of the Valley is the service provider who says they've been able to get storage units for residents of the shelter whose belongings don't fit inside - to prevent them from being left outside. They're working to remove any vehicles being used for housing or for illegal activity.

"Do I believe that permanent and supportive and affordable housing is the ultimate answer? I do. But, the streets cannot and should not be the waiting room for permanent housing. We must bring people indoors and that is the function and purpose of interim housing," said Ken Craft, the founder and CEO of Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission.

"We make a promise to a community when we bring a cabin community, or another intervention there... There's benefits to the community as well. They're getting those folks off of the streets nearby. It's a bargain to some extent where you're also saying, we're not going to let this become a magnet for encampments," said Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents Reseda.

"They're trying to get the people off the street. So they're not dying out there. If they make a difference in just one life, it matters," Chapman said.

The city and service providers say they want to know about any issues or violations of 41.18 outside city shelters so they can be addressed immediately. The best thing to do is contact the manager of that facility, the service provider, or your councilmember's office.