South Park residents demand street safety improvements after 12-year-old killed walking from school

SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of South Park are demanding safety improvements following the death of a 12-year-old boy at a busy intersection.

Derick Sanchez Gramajo was hit and killed by a car last month as he walked home from Carver Middle School. He was crossing the intersection of Wadsworth and East Vernon avenues, where dozens of accidents have been reported.

His mother, Claudia Garcia, says changes need to be made so a tragedy like this doesn't happen again.

"We want a line across and security...and no other mother can suffer this pain," said Garcia.

Those at a rally this week are asking the city for a crosswalk and a signal light at the intersection, along with a crossing guard during school hours.

A GoFundMe page was started in Derick's honor to help pay for lawyer and medical fees, as well as funeral expenses.