Long Beach community responds to heartfelt call for help from local restaurant owner

"Thank you for making our dream keep going." Long Beach community members rallied around a local restaurant after the owner made a tearful plea for support.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Molito's Grill in Long Beach had just opened last year when the pandemic hit. Owner Oscar Rodriguez was facing imminent shutdown, so he put out a call for help, and his community stepped up in a big way.

"The reality is, I'm really struggling a lot so I need help," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez first made his desperate plea for help in a social media post. At the time, he feared Molito's Grill would be lost.

"Sometimes I think you have to leave the pride on the side and reach," said Rodriguez. "What I always wanted-which was my dream- was to have a restaurant."

Molito's Grill has suffered during the last few months because of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. But help has arrived.

"We're just out here to support our local business. That's what we do," said Jimmy Montoya.

"We all go through struggles and this man's going through a little struggle and we're here to support to help him whatever way we can," said Ramon Fierros.
Some helped by buying food; others offered support by donating money.

"I owe four months of rent so it gives me the power and the energy to say okay, I can do it now," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez expressed his gratitude in a new message.

"This is a blessing. Thank you for making our dream keep going and it will keep going," said Rodriguez.

