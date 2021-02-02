Long Beach community responds to heartfelt call for help from local restaurant owner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10170662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner who posted an emotional video on social media last year expressing her anger and frustration over restrictions on outdoor dining welcomed back customers for a sit-down meal Saturday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Molito's Grill in Long Beach had just opened last year when the pandemic hit. Owner Oscar Rodriguez was facing imminent shutdown, so he put out a call for help, and his community stepped up in a big way."The reality is, I'm really struggling a lot so I need help," said Rodriguez.Rodriguez first made his desperate plea for help in a social media post. At the time, he feared Molito's Grill would be lost."Sometimes I think you have to leave the pride on the side and reach," said Rodriguez. "What I always wanted-which was my dream- was to have a restaurant."Molito's Grill has suffered during the last few months because of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. But help has arrived."We're just out here to support our local business. That's what we do," said Jimmy Montoya."We all go through struggles and this man's going through a little struggle and we're here to support to help him whatever way we can," said Ramon Fierros.Some helped by buying food; others offered support by donating money."I owe four months of rent so it gives me the power and the energy to say okay, I can do it now," said Rodriguez.Rodriguez expressed his gratitude in a new message."This is a blessing. Thank you for making our dream keep going and it will keep going," said Rodriguez.