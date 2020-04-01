Business

Family-owned restaurant in Burbank feeling impact of coronavirus pandemic, still serving neighborhood

Burbank. CA (KABC) -- The Tallyrand in Burbank has been around for 61 years, and is the city's oldest family-owned restaurant. But they, like everyone else, are down to take-out orders only amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their staff has been cut by nearly 80 percent.

They remain open, however, with a reduced staff for the moment, trying to help loyal customers and employees.

Owner Karen Ross says the restaurant is not making much money right now, but they're really there to support Burbank, and be there for the neighborhood. She says business is slow...it's a tough time. They are trying to dig deep, and keep employees working.

Their staff, though, is down from fifty-eight employees to a crew of twelve.

The Tallyrand is still paying their employees, but many restaurants are not able to do the same.

Some are seeing just 10% to 15% of the income that they normally get.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessburbanklos angeles countycoronavirus californiarestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News