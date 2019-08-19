Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of retired administrator on CSU Fullerton campus

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway for the suspect who fatally stabbed a retired administrator on California State University Fullerton's campus just days before the start of the fall semester Monday morning.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was working as a consultant on campus, according to a tweet from the university.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect, a man in his 20s with black hair, black pants and a blank shirt, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.



A motive had not been determined, though Fullerton police believe the victim was targeted. The nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect was not clear.

Police said there was no active threat, but the people were being told to avoid the area around parking Lot S.

Filming for an active shooter training had been scheduled near the campus library that day, but the two were not related, according to a tweet from the university.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
