Medical center staff applaud retiring therapy dog in California

MODESTO, Calif. -- After spending most of her life cheering up hospital patients Tassy the therapy dog is retiring from a California medical center. The 12-year-old pooch received a heartwarming round of applause during her final day at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California.

Hospital volunteer Geri Azevedo walked with Tassy on April 30 as people lined up to thank the beloved dog for her service.

Azevedo had been bringing Tassy in to the medical center for more than eight years, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

"Over that time, Tassy's gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many. Although Geri will continue as a volunteer with us, 12-year-old Tassy will be enjoying the sweet peace of retirement at home," posted Doctors Medical Center.

The center said Tassy received "a celebratory walk and a retirement paw-ty as she officially passed the bone to our current service dog, Bria. We will miss Tassy but we wish her all the snuggles and treats in her retirement!"
