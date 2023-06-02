Artist Ricky Sencion designs a Pride-themed t-shirt to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles

The local muralist hopes to spread love and joy with his Pride Month design.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "It will always be joy," said SoCal muralist Ricky Sencion. He's describing what he wants people to feel when they see his designs.

"When they open the box, and they actually physically see these little weird creatures that I created in my brain, they will feel joy."

Sencion donated his time and talent to design this year's ABC7 Pride-themed t-shirt.

"I smile when I see them, and I hope that they feel the same, and that they feel OK to be different...be yourself...no matter what."

"I've been doing this series for 10 years. It came from reading a book about fashion designer Alexander McQueen. He referred to himself as a pink sheep."

"His idea of being different and queer hit the spot to me. I really believe that who we are is just joy existing."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Sencion to design the shirt.

"We need to give each other the opportunity to share joy, and to allow ourselves to embrace each other's differences."

"It's weird to think of these characters meaning all that when you see them visually, but that's the soul of what they are.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of our Pride merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

I hope that you feel the joy that went into creating them.