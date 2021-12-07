Ridgecrest man arrested after firing shotgun at teens throwing water balloons at his truck

EMBED <>More Videos

CA man arrested after firing shotgun at teens who threw water balloons

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ridgecrest man could face attempted murder charges after shooting at a pair of teens who threw water balloons at him.

Police said the teens, ages 17 and 18, were driving around town with water balloons in their pickup truck on Saturday when they spotted area resident Mark Shell sleeping in his parked pickup truck.

Authorities say the teens threw water balloons at Shell's vehicle.

When Shell got out of his truck to inspect for possible damage, he noticed the teens were driving back in his direction, police said.

According to authorities, that's when Shell retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun from his vehicle and fired the weapon at the driver's door, causing minor injuries to the driver and damage to the truck.

Shell then fled the scene.

Police eventually located Shell near Highway 395 and took him into custody without incident. A shotgun was recovered from his vehicle, officials said.

Shell, 63, is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition, investigators said. He was transported to Bakersfield and booked into the Kern County Jail, where he faces the following charges: Attempted murder; assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; and shooting at an occupied vehicle.



MORE | Congressman draws criticism after sharing family Christmas photo holding guns
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyarrestweaponsshootingteenagerstrucksguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News