Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby

EMBED <>More Videos

Rihanna is world's wealthiest female musician

Rihanna has debuted a baby bump.

Photos reportedly taken over the weekend in New York City and published by several outlets, including People magazine, show the singer and fashion mogul happily displaying her protruding, bare belly along with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple is shown holding hands, smiling at each other as Rihanna's tummy is seen accentuated by jewelry.

This will be the first child for the couple.

In March 2020 she told British Vogue that within 10 years "I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em" even if she hadn't found Mr. Right yet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images



"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, also 33, have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021.

He called her "the love of my life" during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was "in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child. Very."

CNN has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbabyrihanna
TOP STORIES
Mother killed after falling from party bus was days from 30th birthday
Watch new 24/7 streaming channel on ABC7 Los Angeles app
Newsom, Garcetti criticized for not wearing masks during Rams game
Caught on camera: Man steals box of mail after vandalizing USPS truck
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Student athlete who was target of racial slurs gets $20K for college
Show More
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
In-person classes resume at UC campus after omicron surge
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north San Diego County
More TOP STORIES News