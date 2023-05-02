Los Osos High School dance team goes viral after recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show

Some SoCal high school students put on an incredible performance recently, and it may look familiar if you tuned in to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some local high school students put on an incredible performance recently, and it may look familiar if you tuned in to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show.

That's because the varsity dance team at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga recreated the singer's much-talked about performance.

If you watch their show, you'll notice everything from the choreography to the costumes were flawlessly executed by the students.

The full performance was posted on TikTok, and in just a few days it racked up nearly 12 million views.

The NFL's official TikTok account commented on the video saying: "This is amazing omg."