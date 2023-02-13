It's true! Rihanna reps confirm pregnancy rumors following Super Bowl halftime performance

The megastar left fans speculating after she began her performance Sunday hanging high above the field and rubbing her belly.

Rihanna posted a video of her baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.

PHOENIX (KABC) -- It's true!

Rihanna performed her Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant with her second child, her representatives confirmed.

The megastar left fans speculating after she began her performance Sunday hanging high above the field and rubbing her belly as she wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit, standing on a transparent square.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.

The performance was her first live event in seven years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.

Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

In December, Rihanna posted a video of their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.

"Hacked," she wrote in the caption.

The 45-second video shows a giggling baby in a car seat. "You're trying to get mommy's phone?" Rihanna is heard saying as the baby reaches for the phone. The baby holds her phone and babbles -- and then tries to put the phone in its mouth.

In 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that her 10-year plan included multiple children.

"I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em," she said at the time. "The only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.