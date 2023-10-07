Ring is offering $1 million to anyone who captures an alien with their doorbell camera

Do you believe "the truth is out there" -- maybe even on your doorstep? Well, if you can prove it, you could win $1 million.

Ring is having a contest and is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life - on their Ring devices, of course. Ring owners have until Nov. 3 to turn in their submissions, which will be reviewed by a meteorologist and astrobiologist.

The winner will get a $1 million grand prize, paid out in $50,000 yearly installments for two decades.

Skeptics can win too! Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

CNN contributed to this report.