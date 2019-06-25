Ring video shows stranger poop in Florida man's driveway

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida -- A homeowner was shocked after a man was caught on video defecating on his driveway then leaving the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself behind.

While homeowner Wilton Thomas was at work, his Ring camera captured a green car pulled into his driveway. In the video, the driver opened the door, took off his shirt and stooped down to relieve himself.

"I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go," Thomas said. "He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem - but in my driveway?"

Thomas says when he got home, it was too late to take care of the mess right away, so he waited until Sunday morning.

"I went in the hot sun, scraped it up, poured it into a bag. I poured bleach, and then I hosed and washed the whole thing off," Thomas said.

Thomas says he's ready to put this situation behind him, but he does want an apology from the person responsible.

"Knock and say, 'Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go, and this is where I had to do what I had to do,'" Thomas said.

According to WPLG-TV, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and trying to identify the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacaught on tapecaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News