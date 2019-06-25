Ring video shows stranger poop in Florida man's driveway

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida -- A homeowner was shocked after a man was caught on video defecating on his driveway then leaving the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself behind.
While homeowner Wilton Thomas was at work, his Ring camera captured a green car pulled into his driveway. In the video, the driver opened the door, took off his shirt and stooped down to relieve himself.
"I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go," Thomas said. "He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem - but in my driveway?"
Thomas says when he got home, it was too late to take care of the mess right away, so he waited until Sunday morning.
"I went in the hot sun, scraped it up, poured it into a bag. I poured bleach, and then I hosed and washed the whole thing off," Thomas said.
Thomas says he's ready to put this situation behind him, but he does want an apology from the person responsible.
"Knock and say, 'Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go, and this is where I had to do what I had to do,'" Thomas said.
According to WPLG-TV, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and trying to identify the man.
