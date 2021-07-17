Rite Aid clerk fatally shot after attempting to stop shoplifter in Eagle Rock; suspects at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1417364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed Thursday night inside a crowded Eagle Rock Rite-Aid and the gunmen are still on the loose.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man identified as a Rite Aid employee was shot and killed inside the crowded Eagle Rock store Thursday night after confronting a shoplifter.Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department units flooded the store parking lot, hunting for the two shooters who fled the scene on foot.The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday inside the store in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard. Police searched the area for the suspects, but no arrests were made.The victim died at the scene, officials said.An emotional vigil was held Friday night for the employee who was simply doing his job.Eyewitness News learned the victim, who has not yet been identified, had recently submitted his two weeks' notice.Dozens of coworkers, friends and family members gathered to remember the dedicated store working, with many bringing candles and flowers.