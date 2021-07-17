Rite Aid clerk fatally shot after attempting to stop shoplifter in Eagle Rock; suspects at large

Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department units flooded the store parking lot, hunting for the two shooters who fled the scene on foot.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday inside the store in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard. Police searched the area for the suspects, but no arrests were made.
The victim died at the scene, officials said.
Man shot, killed inside Rite Aid store in Eagle Rock, 2 suspects on the loose
An emotional vigil was held Friday night for the employee who was simply doing his job.
Eyewitness News learned the victim, who has not yet been identified, had recently submitted his two weeks' notice.
Dozens of coworkers, friends and family members gathered to remember the dedicated store working, with many bringing candles and flowers.