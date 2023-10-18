Here are the 16 Rite Aid stores closing in LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sixteen Rite Aid stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to close as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge's approval on Tuesday.
The company plans to initially close 154 stores nationwide. This includes 31 stores across California.
A specific timeline for the closures was not given, but many stores have already closed while some will close in the coming weeks.
According to a list attached to a series of court motions, Southland stores set for closure are:
- 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles
- 4046 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
- 7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey
- 4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
- 935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
- 139 N. Grand Ave., Covina
- 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
- 920 E. Valley Blvd., Alhambra
- 959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
- 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
- 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
- 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
- 19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda
- 1406 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana
- 3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa
- 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
City News Service contributed to this report.