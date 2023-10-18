WATCH LIVE

Here are the 16 Rite Aid stores closing in LA, Orange counties

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 8:35PM
Sixteen Rite Aid stores are closing in Los Angeles and Orange counties as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sixteen Rite Aid stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to close as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge's approval on Tuesday.

The company plans to initially close 154 stores nationwide. This includes 31 stores across California.

A specific timeline for the closures was not given, but many stores have already closed while some will close in the coming weeks.

According to a list attached to a series of court motions, Southland stores set for closure are:

  • 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 4046 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
  • 7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey
  • 4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
  • 935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
  • 139 N. Grand Ave., Covina
  • 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
  • 920 E. Valley Blvd., Alhambra
  • 959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
  • 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
  • 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
  • 19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda
  • 1406 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana
  • 3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa
  • 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

City News Service contributed to this report.

