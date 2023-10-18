Here are the 16 Rite Aid stores closing in LA, Orange counties

Sixteen Rite Aid stores are closing in Los Angeles and Orange counties as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sixteen Rite Aid stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to close as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge's approval on Tuesday.

The company plans to initially close 154 stores nationwide. This includes 31 stores across California.

A specific timeline for the closures was not given, but many stores have already closed while some will close in the coming weeks.

According to a list attached to a series of court motions, Southland stores set for closure are:

4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles

4046 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey

4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank

139 N. Grand Ave., Covina

13905 Amar Road, La Puente

920 E. Valley Blvd., Alhambra

959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda

1406 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

City News Service contributed to this report.