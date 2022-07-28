Video shows harrowing rescue on 91 Freeway after fiery crash kills 1, injures 4 in Riverside

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a vehicle is seen crashing into a wall near the freeway and bursting into flames.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Riverside early Wednesday morning - and a harrowing rescue in the middle of the freeway was caught on video.

It happened just after midnight along the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.

David Pride, who saw the crash unfold and recorded it all on his phone, is heard yelling at a patient - who appeared to be lying in the middle of the road - telling him or her to move.

"No! No! No! You're going to get hit!" Pride said.

Footage then shows Pride running and dragging the patient to safety.

Authorities said the flames from the crash spread to nearby ivy covering the sound wall.

Firefighters were then sent to the 8700 block of Indiana Avenue after brush caught on fire behind an apartment building.

Two people were critically injured and two others suffered only minor injuries. The fifth person was killed on the scene.

The patient seen in the video survived though their condition remains unknown.

Fire officials said no structures were damaged and no residents were displaced due to the building fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.