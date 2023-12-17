Suspect in 3 armed robberies at Riverside convenience stores arrested

Jesse James Swanson, 23, is accused of robbing a Circle K store twice then hitting a 7-Eleven store during August and September.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Two suspects connected to a series of Riverside convenience store robberies between August and September were taken into custody, police said Friday.

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of Main Street on Aug. 26 at around 3:55 a.m. to a report regarding an armed robbery at a Circle K, where a male suspect was wearing a clown mask, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The suspect robbed the same store again on Sept. 2 at around 2:40 a.m. at gunpoint, then five days later, he robbed a 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of West La Cadena Drive, police said.

Detectives discovered during their investigation that 23-year-old Jesse James Swanson fit the suspect's description. Police said investigators also identified 56-year-old Riverside resident Daniel William Clark as an accomplice, who allegedly aided Swanson in driving a getaway vehicle.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Nov. 15 on suspicion of conspiracy, weapons violations, and robbery. A firearm was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

Swanson was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, weapons violations, and possession of stolen property. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies was urged to contact

Detective William McGuigan at 951-353-7103 or WMcGuigan@RiversideCA.gov. Tipsters can send anonymous tips to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

