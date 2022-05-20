Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Riverside home-restaurant Cali Tardka becomes talk of town: "We got people traveling 4 to 5 hours"

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Riverside's Cali Tardka literally serving up home-cooked Punjabi meals

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside has a restaurant that's getting a lot of attention and it's called Cali Tardka. The ones responsible for it are the Sanghu family who are serving Punjabi fusion food.

"I'd say get the Greg special. You are going to get chicken tiki masala, buttered chicken. You are going to get some rice, a freshly made samosa and some naan," said Manu Sanghu, the son in the family. "We sell out every single day. Our food sells out really quickly. Because of the demand, we are working nonstop."

And Cali Tardka is literally serving up a home-cooked meal. The family said they are among the first in the state to get a permit to open up a home restaurant. They offer curbside pickup.

"We are literally a travel spot. We got people traveling four to five hours ... San Diego, Las Vegas, Tijuana. All the locals know us," said Sanghu.

And this home restaurant was born out of need after the Sangu family said they were almost homeless a few years ago and went through many challenges through the pandemic, like dad losing his job.

"Just out of nowhere everything went bad financially. We just had to see what we had to do as a family to ... we are just not trying to lose another house after losing twice in a row. So, my mom had a talent for cooking so we just said 'yo, let's just start like a home-based restaurant.'"

Thanks to social media and the support of the community, Cali Tardka helped the Sanghu family turn things around for the better.

"We got blessed with awesome people who knew our talent and they wanted to showcase it. We boomed on TikTok and since then we've just been thriving."

RELATED: Long Beach Cambodian food blogger highlights city's diverse food scene
EMBED More News Videos

James Tir, also known as lbfoodcoma on Instagram, has helped restaurants struggling during the pandemic.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkriversidefoodasian americanin the communityasian american & pacific islander heritage monthasian pacific american heritage month
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
Our America: Because I Am | Full episode
SoCal's longest running antique shop celebrates Chinese art
Technology brings personal stories from WWII to life
AAPI Heritage Month: Businessman shares successes with his community
TOP STORIES
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
'Out of a 007 movie': OC suspects had car with license-plate flipper
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in Gardena, judge rules
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
Show More
LA County moves into higher risk category as COVID cases rise
IE school employee accused of providing fentanyl to students
Wild shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven store caught on video
'Top Gun' house in Oceanside reopens as retro pie shop
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
More TOP STORIES News