3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say

AIR7 HD captured the aftermath of a deadly house fire in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a house fire in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at a home in the 11000 block of Price Court near the 91 Freeway.

Details are limited, but police have blocked off the home as part of the investigation.

A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said they saw firefighters take out two people of out of the home.

Another witness said though he didn't personally know the victims, he believes they have lived in the home for about 30 years.

