Chihuahua puppy shot with arrow in Riverside County survives after emergency operation

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) -- A Chihuahua puppy mix was shot through the neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs Monday, requiring emergency surgery that veterinarians believe will be successful in saving the pup's life.

The 4-month-old female was found early Monday morning by a woman in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near Camino Campanero, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said the resident, whose identity was not released, was awakened by the pup yelping and immediately went to check outside.

She found the Chihuahua with an arrow penetrating straight through the little dog's neck.

"For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. "We are shocked, and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we'll continue to treat this puppy."

The canine was turned over to a sheriff's deputy, who then relinquished it to an animal control officer, after which she was transferred to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for surgical removal of the arrow, according to Welsh.

He said that, amazingly, the projectile did not "strike the puppy's vital arteries."

"She is such a sweet puppy," veterinary technician Emily Ellison, who is caring for the dog, said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It's very sick."

Gettis said the Chihuahua, pending recovery, will eventually be placed for adoption.

In the meantime, authorities are asking anyone with information about the act of cruelty to contact the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.



