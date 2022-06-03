Chihuahua puppy recovers from surgery, adopted after being shot with arrow in Riverside County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11887867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chihuahua puppy mix was shot through the neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs Monday, requiring emergency surgery that veterinarians believe will be successful in saving the pup's life.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chihuahua puppy has recovered from surgery and has been adopted after being shot with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs last month.The 4-month-old female was found early on May 23 by a woman in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.The resident, whose identity was not disclosed, was awakened by the pup yelping and immediately went to check outside, said John Welsh, a department spokesman. She found the Chihuahua with an arrow through its neck."For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. "We are shocked, and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we'll continue to treat this puppy."The dog was turned over to a sheriff's deputy, who then relinquished it to an animal control officer. The puppy wastransferred to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for surgical removal of the arrow, according to Welsh.He said that, amazingly, the projectile did not "strike the puppy's vital arteries.""She is such a sweet puppy," veterinary technician Emily Ellison, who is caring for the dog, said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It's very sick."Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.