Coronavirus: Riverside County health officials order residents to stay home, cover faces when leaving

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued the order on Saturday in response to "the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases" and ordered that no gatherings of any number of people can take place other than family members living in the same home, according to a news release.
Dr. Kaiser also ordered residents to wear a "face covering" when leaving their homes, including essential workers. The face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing without any visible holes. Residents were told they should not buy N95 or surgical masks because they are limited resources needed for healthcare workers and first responders.
How to make a face covering at home - no sewing required:
"While more and more Riverside County residents are getting COVID-19, not everybody's getting the message," Dr. Kaiser said in the news release. "It started with staying home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change from saying that you should to saying that you must."
Officials said the purpose of the order was to encourage compliance with measures that have been implemented to flatten the curve. Pursuant to the order, "law enforcement agencies throughout the county have the authority to enforce these orders as they deem necessary," according to the news release.
The order will remain in effect through April 30.