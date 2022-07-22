Health & Fitness

Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level; no plans for indoor mask mandate

Riverside and San Bernardino counties have now reached the "high" transmission level.

The number of hospitalizations hit nearly 300 in San Bernardino County Wednesday, which marks the highest level since February.

In Riverside County, that number was closer to 240.

Orange County reached the "high" community transmission level last week. Health officials said the surge in cases is due to the highly transmissible omicron subvariants.

Leaders in Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties all say they have no plans to implement new mask mandates unless they are ordered to do so by the state.

L.A County is also in the "high" COVID transmission level, and has been since July 14.

If the county stays at the high category for two weeks straight, officials would bring back rules requiring the wearing of masks during most indoor public activities. At earliest that would be July 29.

