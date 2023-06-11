61-year-old man arrested for alleged domestic violence, firearms possession in Banning

Deputies say they found numerous firearms and ammunition belonging to Terry Jon Presley, which he could not own due to his prior conviction for domestic violence.

BANNING, Calif. (CNS) -- A 61-year-old man with a previous domestic violence conviction was arrested on suspicion of a domestic violence assault and possession of firearms in Banning, authorities said Saturday.

Terry Jon Presley of Banning was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and was being held on $50,000 bail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the sheriff's Cabazon station responded to a domestic violence call in the 11600 block of Mathews Road at approximately 11:56 p.m. Friday. The caller referenced Presley assaulting a person and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Deputies say they found numerous firearms and ammunition belonging to Presley, which he could not own due to his prior conviction for domestic violence.

The suspect returned to the location, where he allegedly refused to cooperate with commands to exit his vehicle, but was later taken into custody, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the domestic violence call was asked to contact Deputy Constantin at the Cabazon station at 951-922-7100.

