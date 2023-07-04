1 dead, 3 injured after small plane crashes in Riverside County

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the crash site, which shows the plane upside down in what appears to be a business parking lot.

FRENCH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three others were injured when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Riverside County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said there were four occupants on the plane. Three were rushed to the hospital and the fourth died at the scene.

One of three victims transported has serious injuries, according to fire officials. None of them have been identified.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.