A Moreno Valley scuba diver was devastated after his prized camera slipped off his wrist while he was underwater, but that's when a 7-year-old good Samaritan came to his rescue.

SoCal man reunited with prized camera lost in lake thanks to 7-year-old good Samaritan

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a heartwarming lost-and-found story. An experienced scuba diver went into a Riverside County lake and got separated from something very valuable to him: his $900 camera.

But that's when a 7-year-old boy came to his rescue.

Moreno Valley resident Roger Hanson, an underwater videographer, was getting shots of fish when he noticed his camera slipped off his wrist. His tech and precious footage plummeted into this depths of Lake Perris.

Hanson gave up searching, but that's when 7-year-old Nathaniel Ramirez - snorkel mask still over his face - gave Hanson what he thought was lost forever.

"I took the tube off my mouth, so I could hold my breath for a really long time, and I brought the camera up," Nathaniel said. "It doesn't belong to me, it belongs to him."

Nathaniel's mother is very proud of her son and how he dove 10 feet to retrieve it.

Hanson rewarded Nathaniel for his honesty and telling him he's his hero.

"He's 7, I'm 70!" Hanson said. "A 7-year-old is teaching me what he can teach us all."

Watch the video above for the full report.