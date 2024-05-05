Residents are owed that money due to value corrections made on property taxes. One claimant is owed $480,000.

Riverside County has more than $1.6M in unclaimed property tax refunds. Here's how to get your money

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County says it has more than $1.6 million in unclaimed property tax refunds that belongs to nearly 1,300 residents.

According to the Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector's office, residents have until Aug. 1 to file a claim or the money gets absorbed into the county budget.

Residents are owed that money due to value corrections made on property taxes. One claimant is owed $480,000, according to the county.

"Our office is working diligently to contact the potential claimants, in hopes that they will recoup these funds that are due back to them," stated Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings. "We will continue to exhaust all methods of communication to distribute these unclaimed funds to the rightful owner."

The county said those residents have been contacted already, but due to unresponsiveness, will have extra time to submit claims.

For those who may have unclaimed funds that are near the statute of limitations, click here or call 951-955-3900 to learn more.