Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty after suffering 'medical emergency'

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one its members.

The department announced in a Facebook post Sunday night that a sergeant in the K-9 unit died on duty after suffering a "medical emergency."

The sergeant has not been publicly identified and additional details surrounding the death were not immediately released "out of respect for the family," the department said.

More information is expected to be released Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countyk 9riverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paramount Studios employee suspected of sexual assault arrested after barricade at lot
Fire intentionally set inside Baldwin Park ballot box: Officials
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
Missing Woodland Hills mother found safe in Zion National Park
Supreme Court to review Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
CA voter registration deadline is today
Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves in NLCS Game 7
Show More
President Trump visits Orange County for fundraiser
Police open fire after witnessing shooting near USC, LAPD says
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Armenian community holds rally in OC near Trump's fundraiser
New video released in Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News