Riverside County Sheriff's deputy shot, hospitalized in Thousand Palms

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, October 19, 2023 4:05AM
Riverside County Sheriff's deputy shot in Thousand Palms
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot in Thousand Palms and rushed to the hospital Wednesday night. (KESQ video).

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot in Thousand Palms and rushed to the hospital Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the area of Ramon and Robert roads, according to the department.

Details on the deputy's condition and the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The department reported later that a suspect was in custody.

The department initially described the location as Palm Desert but later updated it to Thousand Palms.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

