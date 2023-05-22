Riverside County holds 40th annual Peace Officers' Memorial to honor fallen heroes

Local fallen heroes who died in the line of duty were honored Saturday in a special memorial in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- Local fallen heroes who died in the line of duty were honored Saturday in a special memorial in Riverside.

Families and members of law enforcement gathered outside the Riverside County Police Department to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

"We want to celebrate their sacrifice, we want to show the love to their families that they deserve. And we certainly don't want this to be solemn or to be a sad time. It's a time of remembrance and celebration for their sacrifice to this county," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The 40th annual Peace Officers Memorial began with a 2 mile run pride run, which finished at "The Safe in His Arms" statue in Riverside. The statue pays tribute to the brave lives lost in the line of duty.

The fallen remembered this year include Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in January.

Deputy Brett Harris, who was killed in a traffic collision while on patrol in San Jacinto earlier this month, was also remembered at the ceremony.

And so was 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero, who was shot and killed by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley this past December.

Gilbert Cordero, the father of Deputy Cordero, said he is still not at peace with how his son was killed.

"I'm not at peace with the way he was taken. Because, again, the man that shot him I believe should not have been out of jail. But I know my son was doing. He was doing what he loves to do. He was a good cop," said Gilbert Cordero.

All departments and rank in Riverside County saluted the 74 brothers and sisters who have died in the line of duty.

"While we are here today to remember and honor our heroes who have died while providing a service to their community. We are also here to pay our respects to the family members of those heroes. We are here for all of you," said Bianco.