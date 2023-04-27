Riverside County deputies kill wanted felon in shootout after chase ends near Perris: Authorities

MEADOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a wanted felon Wednesday night after he opened fire on them at the end of a pursuit in Meadowbrook authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau attempted to serve a warrant for the man in the unincorporated community about 6 miles southwest of Perris, according to a news release.

The deputies saw a man matching the description of the felon leave a residence in a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, investigators said. The chase began after the suspect refused to pull over, the news release said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Meadowbrook Avenue and Peach Street, according to the Sheriff's Department. He exited the vehicle and shot at the deputies, who returned fire, the Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name was withheld, pending the notifications of his family.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with protocol, the statement said. Their names were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Riverside County District Attorney's Office Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic or Riverside County Sheriff's Department Investigator Daniel Moody at (951) 955-2777.