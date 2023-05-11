Riverside County prepares for overwhelming number of migrants ahead of Title 42's end

Riverside County officials are preparing for the influx of migrants expected to come across the border following the end of the Covid-era restriction, Title 42, at 8:59 p.m. Thursday.

The county is the only non-border county in the country that receives migrant drop offs from Customs and Border Patrol, with CBP centers in cities including Murrieta, Indio and Blythe.

The county's CEO has said the county could begin receiving more than 200 undocumented immigrants per day, causing a major stress on resources.

The increase in immigration is expected to occur once Title 42 ends because the emergency measure allowed border officials to quickly return people to other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the measure is now ending, immigrants will have a much longer process to go through before possible deportation.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration implemented stricter limitations on who can receive asylum after entering the country illegally. The measure will deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through.

In March and April of this year, Riverside County received about 122 migrants per day, and in May the county has been averaging about 200 per day. The number of migrants being dropped off is only expected to grow in the coming months and could become overwhelming for county officials.

Receiving migrants is nothing new for Riverside County. In 2014, protesters arrived outside the Murrieta CBP center in an attempt to stop buses full of migrants from dropping them off. Counterprotesters arrived at the scene as well at the time.

The county has been working with local organizations to prevent the immigration crisis from becoming a homeless crisis as well. They will be providing motel rooms, meals and health screenings for those that come through the county.

So far, Riverside County has spent $10 million on dealing with new migrants this year. But officials say all the money spent so far has been reimbursed by the state and federal government.