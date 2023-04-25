The trial is now underway in Riverside County to decide who will care for Ryan Morris, a 29-year-old intellectually disabled man who says he was raped while in foster care.

Trial underway for guardianship of disabled man who alleges sexual abuse at foster home

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- The trial is now underway in Riverside County to decide who will care for Ryan Morris, a 29-year-old intellectually disabled man who says he was raped while in foster care.

Morris' biological family is fighting for legal guardianship in a very complicated case.

Morris, who has cerebral palsy, spent the vast majority of his life in either foster care or in the custody of public guardian.

"Ryan ended up getting stuck in the system," his aunt, Monica Mukai, told Eyewitness News.

She says Morris' twin brother Ronald was born first, and Morris was not born for another 2.5 hours, depriving him of oxygen and causing his disability.

He was first adopted by a foster parent when he was 3 years old, Mukai told Eyewitness News.

Mukai says Morris' foster mom Michelle Morris, who ran a facility in southwest Riverside County known as the Morris Family Home, allowed him to be the subject of all kinds of abuse.

Michelle Morris and her husband have both been arrested and charged with a number of crimes including lewd conduct and child endangerment.

"Ryan has told me that he has been raped. Not only in the jacuzzi, but also in his own bed, while he was under the care of Michelle Morris," said Mukai.

Mukai also says the sexual abuse goes even further. She says Ryan Morris was forced to marry an employee at his foster home, Sean Spicer, by his foster mom.

Spicer is also fighting for guardianship of Ryan Morris, even though a judge has previously removed him from that position.

Mukai has been fighting for guardianship of Ryan Morris for seven years, yet he remains in the system.

And it gets even more complicated. Ryan Morris' lawyer does not want Mukai to be appointed conservator because he is afraid she will cut off contact between Ryan Morris and his husband, Spicer.

The trial is expected to end by this week, and the judge will decide if Ryan Morris stays in the system or is returned to his biological family.

Ryan Morris' brother, Ronald Moore, hopes his twin returns to be with his family.

"You know, I'm here for him, and us as his family, we care about him. And, for our good times, to kind of flourish, so we can make good memories," Moore said.