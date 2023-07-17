Fire crews are continuing to battle the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, which has now burned 7,950 acres and is 35% contained.

Rabbit Fire near Beaumont now 35% contained, has burned 7,950 acres in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are continuing to battle the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, which has now burned 7,950 acres and is 35% contained.

The latest update from Cal Fire Monday morning said the evacuation orders and warnings issued over the weekend are remaining in place for now.

Some roads have reopened however, including the northbound lanes of Highway 79 between Gilman Springs and Beaumont Avenue. But the southbound lanes on Highway 79 in the same area remain closed.

The Rabbit Fire first broke out on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Allesandro Boulevard, just east of Mystic Lake and roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and San Jacinto, according to the fire department.

There were three other wildfires that broke out in Riverside County over the weekend.

The Reche Fire near Moreno Valley has burned 437 acres and is 85% contained as of Monday morning.

The Highland Fire off South Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue burned 105 acres and is 98% contained, according to Cal Fire.

And the latest update on the Gavilan Fire off of Gavilan Road and Smith Road in Lake Matthews burned 338 acres and was 50% contained as of Sunday afternoon.