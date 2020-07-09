3.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Riverside area, USGS says

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattled the Riverside area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake was centered about 3.7 miles north-northwest from Pedley and 4 miles east-northeast from Riverside when it hit at approximately 3:03 a.m.

The depth of the temblor was about 3 miles.

A USGS map showed the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Rancho Cucamonga to near Perris, and from Chino to Moreno Valley.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
