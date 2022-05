RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people, including an 11-year-old, were held at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Riverside, prompting a search for three suspects.The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Ashton Lane. Police said the robbers forced the two adults and child at gunpoint into a bathroom, where they were also duct taped.The suspects ransacked the house and took off with the victim's cell phones.Another home invasion occurred in the same area about a month ago, but it's unclear if the two incidents are related.Additional details were not immediately available.