3 arrested in Riverside shooting that left professional boxer Izaac Colunga paralyzed

The city of Riverside offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the shooting of a professional boxer.

A fourth suspect was identified, but police said he died of natural causes in 2021.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were arrested in a Riverside shooting that left professional boxer Izaac Colunga paralyzed.

The 2019 drive-by shooting in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue left a bullet lodged in the 24-year-old's neck, paralyzing him.

According to the Riverside Police Department, Dereck Anthony Wood, Raymond Floyd Cervin and Donte Justice Reese - all 26 years old - were arrested following a months-long investigation.

Their charges include shooting at an inhabited dwelling and two counts of attempted homicide. A fourth suspect was identified as 23-year-old Lawrence House of Riverside, but police said he died of natural causes in 2021.

Colunga went pro in 2018 and was training for his next fight that was set to take place days after the shooting.

A second victim in the incident was treated for a minor injury that night and was released from the hospital.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department.