Hundreds place American flags on gravesites of veterans at Riverside cemetery for Memorial Day

Hundreds of volunteers flocked to the Riverside National Cemetery on Saturday to honor courage, sacrifice and duty by placing small American flags at the gravesites of fallen veterans.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Riverside National Cemetery on Saturday to honor courage, sacrifice and duty by placing small American flags at the gravesites of fallen veterans.

"It shows that we are all Americans," said volunteer Herman Lopez of the emotional annual tradition. "We are all coming together for this common cause, outside we may have different opinions or different outlooks on things but when we're here today, it's all for this one cause and that's to pay the respects for the veterans that unfortunately, as we're here, paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Lopez is with Honoring Our Fallen, an organization that brings the community together each Veterans Day and Memorial Day to place the flags.

He also knows the sacrifice paid by those resting at the Riverside cemetery. His son - Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez - is among the fallen.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Nayeli Whitehorse used Saturday's event to learn about service to one's country. Her mom is a veteran and nurse at the VA hospital in Loma Linda.

Together, they helped place the flags, which was a first for both of them.

"I like to honor the people who gave us service and I like spending time with my mom," said Whitehorse.

Her mom shared the same sentiment.

"So many have given their lives and seeing the flags ... this is the first time I've actually seen, like, the flags coming up so it's actually kind of tear-jerking a little bit," said Larina Whitehorse.

Volunteers ranged from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts to local businesses and community members.

They all helped place 250,000 flags that covered the 900-acre cemetery in tribute to those who served.

"My dad was a veteran. He served in the Korean war and the Navy so to see everybody out here, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, just as a community as a whole to come out here to actually serve and to give back and to place flags that pay honor and tribute to our veterans is really emotional to me," said San Bernardino Councilman Damon Alexander, a Marine Corps veteran.

It was also emotional for families whose loved ones are buried at the cemetery and for those who are thankful for their service.