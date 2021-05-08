Riverside police shoot, kill suspect who pointed handgun at officers, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 8 a.m. - May 8, 2021

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police shot and killed an armed male suspect Saturday morning while conducting a routine check in "an area known for homelessness," authorities said.

Members of the agency's Public Safety Engagement Team were in the area of the Magnolia Avenue and Elizabeth Street about 8:20 a.m. when they approached an individual, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the department.

The team, known by the acronym PSET, consists of Riverside police officers, code enforcement staff and members of the City Net team, which conducts social outreach.

"As the officers get out and approach the subject, he starts walking away, at which time he turned around towards them, produced a handgun, pointed it at them," and two officers then opened fire, Railsback said.

The suspect was struck several times by gunfire, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

Sheriff's deputy shot in chest, gunman killed in Perris shootout captured on bodycam videos
EMBED More News Videos

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot in the chest and a suspect was killed in a Perris shootout that was captured on body camera videos.


No officers were injured in the confrontation.

In accordance with protocol, an investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County sheriff's Force Investigation Detail, assisted by the county coroner's office and district attorney's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tawny Kitaen, actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59
Portion of Times Square in NY shut down after 3 people, including 4-year-old girl shot
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized after fire erupts at Victorville home
Chinese rocket debris expected to plunge toward Earth this weekend
Obama family dog Bo dies
Inmate attacks female custody assistant at LA jail
Video of Lancaster arrest sparks protest against LASD
Show More
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Pregnant SoCal woman with COVID faced life-or-death dilemma
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Man uses TikTok to raise more than $90K for street vendors
Cruz Reynoso, 1st Latino justice on CA Supreme Court, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News