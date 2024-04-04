Riverside police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect armed with knife, authorities say

Riverside police fatally shot a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police shot and killed a suspect armed with a knife Thursday morning after responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

The fatal confrontation occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at an apartment building near Fifth and and Chestnut streets, in a neighborhood located just north of downtown.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call. They arrived to find a man in his 50s wielding a knife, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The suspect ignored officers commands to drop the weapon, and police initially deployed less-lethal force, authorities said.

Police opened fire after the man refused to drop the knife, officials said.

Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside police spokesman, said officers "rendered aid on the suspect until paramedics got here but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene." The man's name was not immediately released.

The domestic violence victim, a woman in her 50s, was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Railsback said.