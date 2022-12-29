Riverside County deputy hospitalized in unknown condition after being shot in Jurupa Valley

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Thursday afternoon after being shot in Jurupa Valley, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The injured deputy, whose identity was not released, was transported to Riverside Community Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed emergency vehicles, including more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, at the intersection of Condor Drive and Golden West Avenue.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.